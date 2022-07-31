Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,073 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $12,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 621.6% in the 4th quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 388,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,182,000 after purchasing an additional 335,093 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 326.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,791,000 after buying an additional 303,569 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,074,000 after buying an additional 162,941 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,887,000 after buying an additional 149,430 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 204,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after buying an additional 113,264 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $81.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.26.

