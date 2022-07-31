Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,341 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $12,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $349,565,000 after buying an additional 146,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $166,296,000 after buying an additional 52,146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after buying an additional 87,304 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,018,116 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $86,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,825 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $65,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.3 %

WYNN stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $107.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.