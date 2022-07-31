Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 146,719 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $12,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,981,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

