Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $12,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEJ. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $39.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $53.56.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.