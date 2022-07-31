Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 513,952 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 34,580 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 704,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.6% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 113,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,808 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.74 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.