Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 11,785 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 391,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $13,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,911,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,288,000 after buying an additional 209,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,526,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,051,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,858,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,820,000 after purchasing an additional 234,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,226,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter.

DFIV stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

