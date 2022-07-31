Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 416,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,325 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OHI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.6 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.32%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

