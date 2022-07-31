Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,668 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

