Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $83,000 Investment in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Separately, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ObsEva by 15.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 90,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ObsEva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ObsEva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva SA has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ObsEva SA will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

