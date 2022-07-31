Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $13.31 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $891,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.54.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

