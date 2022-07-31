Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Position Decreased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188,600 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Allbirds were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allbirds Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. Allbirds, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allbirds has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

About Allbirds

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.