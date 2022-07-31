Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Position Decreased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188,600 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Allbirds were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Allbirds Stock Performance
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allbirds has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.
About Allbirds
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
Further Reading
