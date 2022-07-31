DZ Bank Downgrades Unilever (NYSE:UL) to Hold

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.
Unilever Price Performance
NYSE UL opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.93. Unilever has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $58.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
