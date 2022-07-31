Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $999,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $2,451,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.94.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,142.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

