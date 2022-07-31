Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 410 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,372,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,380,000 after acquiring an additional 60,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $44.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.51. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

See Also

