Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $197,000 in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 586,900 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,709,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 353,281 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 902,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 199,616 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 839,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 377,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 826,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 158,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. CIBC cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of CGC stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.18). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.