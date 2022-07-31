Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $225,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Xylem by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Xylem by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.67.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock worth $633,114 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

