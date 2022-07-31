4,136 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,933 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,677 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,818,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,809 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

