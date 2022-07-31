Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $42.41 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,580 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $42,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

