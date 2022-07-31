Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 769.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.0% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 36,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 74.5% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $216.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.79 and a 200-day moving average of $204.92.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

