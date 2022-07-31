Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $294,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 522 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIO stock opened at $563.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.61 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

