Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Healthpeak Properties worth $36,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,111.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3,197.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

