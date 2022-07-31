Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,011 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Omnicom Group worth $42,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

