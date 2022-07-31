Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $45.83 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $45,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $250.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.37 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.82 and its 200 day moving average is $266.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CRL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.