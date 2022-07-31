Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $39.74 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Paycom Software worth $39,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,787,000 after buying an additional 356,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,065,000 after buying an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,562,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 586,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $334.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.00.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $330.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

