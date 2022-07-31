Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 23,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Huazhu Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $38.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.16 and a beta of 1.13. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Huazhu Group

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Huazhu Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

(Get Rating)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.