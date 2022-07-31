Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 818 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 2.4 %

VAC opened at $136.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $174.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.07.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.