Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $45,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $297,582,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,599,903,000 after buying an additional 524,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 334,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,188,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,596,000 after buying an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH stock opened at $262.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.86.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

