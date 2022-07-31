Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IYH stock opened at $278.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.53. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.