Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Evergy were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 134,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 41,132 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $858,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.93. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EVRG. UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $34,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

