Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases New Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,169,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,118,000 after purchasing an additional 338,709 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,005 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Under Armour by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,571,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Under Armour by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,524,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,556,000 after acquiring an additional 64,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Up 3.1 %

Under Armour stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Under Armour Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.