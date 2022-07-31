Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $260,000 Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,502,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 795,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,160,000 after buying an additional 67,951 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 238,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,923,000 after buying an additional 59,902 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,331,000 after buying an additional 51,090 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,583,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of VMI opened at $271.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.64 and its 200-day moving average is $235.83. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,800.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $576,676.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

