ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares Pet Care ETF Price Performance
PAWZ opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.57. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $84.24.
