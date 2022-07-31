The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 66,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 78,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,875. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $89,180.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

