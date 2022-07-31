Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 12.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 138,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 15,656 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 75.1% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,302,200.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,026.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,302,200.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,708 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,026.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $69.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

