Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $296,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Invesco Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

