Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 41,837 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,880,000 after buying an additional 244,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $51.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $55.53.

