The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock Position Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 1,613.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average of $112.00. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $72.58 and a one year high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.