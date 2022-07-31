Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 70.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $458,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $240,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 13,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $273,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $81.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $136.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.33.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

