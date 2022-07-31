Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 106.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.95.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $108.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average of $119.14. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

