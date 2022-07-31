Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Switch were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,438,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Switch

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $1,326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,084,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,246,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,014,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch Stock Performance

Shares of Switch stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 845.46 and a beta of 0.68. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Switch Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 525.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Switch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.48.

Switch Profile

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

