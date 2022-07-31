Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $366,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,591,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,835,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 583.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,707,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 287,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,526,000 after purchasing an additional 203,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $227.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $346.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.55.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

