Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Western Union by 99.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.91. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 41.41%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

