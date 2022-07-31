Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSPA stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98.

Get T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF alerts:

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.