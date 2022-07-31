Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 752 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,915,000 after buying an additional 618,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,467,000 after buying an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,662,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Concentrix by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 481,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,002,000 after buying an additional 113,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $1,538,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 559,596 shares of company stock valued at $70,637,729 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Up 0.2 %

Concentrix stock opened at $133.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $208.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.84 and a 200 day moving average of $164.19.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

