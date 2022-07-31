Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 670 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $156.82. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

