Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 10,212 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Celestica worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.6% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 45.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,840,000 after acquiring an additional 939,852 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celestica

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.