Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 9,961 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,961 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $2,433,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $3,695,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

