Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,926,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $2,036,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,187,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $48.19 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.09 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.26%.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

