8,987 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,987 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 31.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 4.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $28.35 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -113.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

