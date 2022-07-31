Versor Investments LP Sells 10,178 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,178 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

GFL stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 1.39. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -6.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GFL. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

